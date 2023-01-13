Kanye Secretly Married Yeezy Architect, Reports

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, recently held a private wedding with a former employee, according to a report by TMZ.

Reports are Kanye married his secret lover Bianca Censori.

Censori, from Australia, worked as an architectural designer under Yeezy for several years. However, there is no proof or talk of a marriage license, boosting speculation that this whole ordeal seems more ceremonial than anything else.

Although, we are talking about Kanye West. So anything is possible. Literally.

Still, Kanye and Censori have been spotted out together in LA, with Ye donning a seemingly brand new wedding band.

Ye has had a tumultuous time since his split with Kim Kardashian. He’s been suspended from multiple social media platforms amid antisemitic rants and perceived praises of Hitler. There have even been reports of him going missing over the last several weeks as he seemingly disappeared from the public spotlight.

