The Cam Kirk Foundation Honors MLK Day With 6 Days Of Service + Community Conference

Yesterday’s Tomorrow Conference, founded by Atlanta-based culture and HipHop enthusiast Cam Kirk, is leveraging his voice and visibility to advocate for social change and inspire young people to reimagine the future of their communities.

By answering Dr. Martin Luther King’s call to action; What are you doing for others? Yesterday’s Tomorrow reinforces the ability young Black America has to shape the landscape of their surrounding by initiating the change they like to see.

“After hosting our last two years virtually, I am super excited to bring back the Yesterday’s Tomorrow Conference for the Atlanta community. Nothing inspires me more than seeing the commitment to improving our community that these young creatives show year after year in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With every inch of success I achieve as an entrepreneur here in Atlanta I feel it’s my responsibility to pay it forward for the next generation of leaders coming out of the city.” stated Cam Kirk.

In continuation of manifesting the Dream, the Cam Kirk Foundation proudly presents Yesterday’s Tomorrow, a community-led conference bringing some of the brightest minds to share wisdom, guidance, and gems to the community for the 4th annual installment. Participants were given six opportunities to redeem free admission to the conference by committing to one day of community service before conference day, January 16th.

12.17 – Staying Tru Lunch Bag Toy Drive

12.22 – The Food Box

12.23 – Holiday Helpers: Love Beyond Walls

12.30 – Supermarket Sweep

1.05 – Senior Smiles: Meals on Wheels Atlanta

1.06 – Grocery Games: Hunger Action Center

Attendees have the opportunity to participate in up to two specific tracks which include a Crowd-Controlled Conversation as well as Office Hour Sessions with accomplished industry professionals. The specific tracks are art, business, fashion, music, and community; each track is limited to 40 guests and led by influential voices of Atlanta.

Shout out to Cam and his foundation for making a difference in the community!

