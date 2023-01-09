Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital, Headed Back to Buffalo

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Damar Hamlin, who suffered a catastrophic injury on Monday Night Football a week ago, has been officially discharged from the Cincinnati hospital. According to a report, he’s headed back to Buffalo to continue his recovery.

Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game between his Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals just a week ago. According to his family, Hamlin was resuscitated three times altogether, twice on the field, then once in the hospital.

In the immediate days after the injury, Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Everyone from heart doctors to football experts chimed in, hoping that the Bills’ safety would pull through. By Friday Hamline was already showing remarkable improvement, with doctors being able to remove the breathing tube that prevented him from speaking after regaining consciousness.

In the first game for the Bills after Hamlin’s injury, his team was able to secure a touchdown on the game’s opening kick, inspiring what many of his teammates believed was a sign from above. The entire NFL showed support for Hamlin during Saturday and Sunday’s games, with many honoring the number 3, Hamlin’s jersey number, as a part of their pregame and postgame rituals.

Fans across the country also showed their support for Hamlin by selling out his jersey and wearing his number 3 on t-shirts, hats and signs in every stadium in the NFL

It’s unknown at this time exactly when, if ever, Hamlin will be able to return to the football field. For now, we’re pretty sure he’s OK with just being alive, after coming so close to not making it through.

Now that he’s out of the hospital we can all breathe a long sigh of relief! We’ll continue to send encouraging thoughts and prayers to both Hamlin and his family as he continues his road to a full recovery.

