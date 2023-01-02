“Hawkeye” Actor Jeremy Renner Critically Injured In Snow Plowing Accident

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after being injured in a snow-plowing incident in Nevada.

According to reports, Washoe County Sheriff officers responded to a “traumatic injury” near Mount Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. There is no word on Renner’s injuries or what may have caused the horrific accident. Sam Mast, Renner’s publicist told CNN in a statement “As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Renner is most known for his role as “Hawkeye” in the Marvel “Avengers” series including the Disney+ series which aired in 2021. He is a two-time Academy Award nominee for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” (Best Actor) and “The Town” (Best Supporting Actor).

Renner currently stars as Mike McLusky in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown”

