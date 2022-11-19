HomeHoliday Guide

Family Movies to Watch for Thanksgiving

African American family watching tv at home

One of my favorite parts of the holidays is watching movies with my family.

If you’re looking for a few to watch for Thanksgiving, here are a few:

  •  Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
  • Home for the Holidays (1995)
  • A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
  • Dutch (1991)
  • Addams Family Values (1993)
  • Free Birds (2013)
  • The Ice Storm (1997)
  • Garfield’s Thanksgiving (1989)
  • The Blind Side (2009)

Of course, there are many more to pick from, but these are just a few classics that your family is bound to love.

Don’t forget to grab your favorite snack while you watch.

I hope you enjoy these movies and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

