Money Matters: Save Money on Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving dinner can get pretty expensive.

Here’s how to cut down on some of those grocery expenses this year:

  • Plan out your meals for Thanksgiving in advance. This will help you know exactly what you need to purchase and can help you avoid buying unnecessary ingredients.
  • Buy ingredients in bulk. If you know you’ll be making several dishes, consider buying ingredients in bulk to save money.
  • Use coupons and discounts. Look for coupons and discounts when you’re shopping for Thanksgiving ingredients.
  • Compare prices. Compare prices of different stores and look for sales to get the best deals.
  • Look for seasonal produce. In-season produce is usually cheaper than out-of-season produce.
  • Make your own sides. Homemade sides are often cheaper than store-bought ones.

  • Reuse ingredients. Reuse ingredients for multiple dishes, such as roasting a turkey for the main dish and using the leftovers for sandwiches or soup.
  • Consider a potluck. Ask your family and friends to bring a dish so you don’t have to make everything yourself.
  • Opt for vegetarian dishes. Vegetarian dishes are often cheaper than dishes that include meat.
  • Don’t buy pre-made dishes. Making dishes from scratch is usually more economical than buying pre-made ones.

