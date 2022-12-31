HomeCharlotte

Expect Fog and Rain this NYE in Charlotte

Wind and heavy rain in Charlotte

Saturday morning brought thick fog to the Carolinas, with the densest fog in the east of the Queen City.

The weather remained foggy and cloudy throughout the day, with occasional drizzle and light rain. As the day progressed, heavier rain moved in, and a few storms were possible due to the instability in the atmosphere.

The rain should begin to taper off around 7 p.m., allowing for clear skies for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Despite the rain, temperatures will stay mild, with highs only reaching the low-mid 60s.

Expect fog again Sunday morning with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.

