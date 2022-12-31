HomeLifestyle

Practice Safety This New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is an exciting time for many of us.

Unfortunately, this also comes with an increased risk of danger.

Follow these tips to practice safety tonight:

  • Designate a sober driver if you plan to drink.
  • Wear brightly colored clothing, so you can be seen.
  • Avoid walking alone, especially at night.
  • Stay in well-lit and populated areas.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you.
  • Stay with your group of friends and stay together.
  • If you are going to an unfamiliar area, have a plan of action and know where you are going.
  • Have a charged cell phone with you.
  • Do not leave your drinks unattended.
  • Use public transportation, such as a bus or train, to get to and from your destination.

Happy New Year!

