HomeCharlotte

The Light the Knights Festival is Back

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Abstract Background

Source: wing-wing / Getty

The Light the Knights Festival and Charlotte Christmas Village have teamed up to offer an expanded experience for the 2022 holiday season at Truist Field, located at 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte, NC.

The festival will feature a regulation-size ice rink on the field, a 6-lane snow tubing slope in the outfield (which requires signing a waiver to tube or skate), exquisite holiday lights, live entertainment, on-field concessions, gift vendors, and of course, a visit from Santa himself.

The festivities will take place from Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, to Sunday, January 6th, 2023. Don’t miss out on this holiday season’s exciting and unique experience!

Find more information and tickets here.

    • Close