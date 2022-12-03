HomeHoliday Guide

Christmas Tree Are More Expensive This Year

If you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit with a real tree this year, be prepared to pay a little more than usual.

Due to a combination of factors, including the current pandemic, inflation, and a 14-year-long effect on the market, you can expect to pay 10-15 percent more for your Christmas tree this year.

Depending on the size and type of tree, prices can range from $65 to $250 or even higher. So, if you’re looking for a real tree, it’s best to shop around and get the best deal you can find.

“It’s been creeping up for the last 2 or 3 years,” said Kevin Pressley, the owner of the Darrell Simpson Family Christmas Tree Lot.

