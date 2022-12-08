HomeCharlotte

New “Selling Charlotte” TV Series to Showcase Homes in NC

Charlotte, NC, at sunset, with luxury office and apartment buildings, against a stormy sky.

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

The Queen City is being featured on the big screen!

American Dream TV is currently filming in the Charlotte area for their new series, “Selling Charlotte.” This unique show will feature local real estate agents Erika Mendoza, Katie Harrison, Alison Alston, and Chris Phillis, while showcasing some of the city’s most popular attractions.

Unlike its Netflix counterpart “Selling Sunset,” this program is not affiliated with other real estate-focused spinoffs. This will be the 65th real estate market featured on American Dream TV.

The production of ‘Selling Charlotte’ is currently underway, and if you’ve been around Uptown lately, you may have seen them at some local spots like Saku and The Ivey’s Hotel.

According to Mendoza, filming has been beneficial to many businesses in the area by bringing more people in. To catch the show, tune in every other month on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, CBS, and Fox!

Read the full story here.

charlotte , homes , North Carolina , Real Estate , television

