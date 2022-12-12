HomeTravel

Gas Prices Drop Again in Charlotte

Just in time for the holidays, gas prices in Charlotte have been on a downward trajectory, with the average rate of regular gas at $3.05 per gallon on Monday. The report was given by GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations.

This is a decrease of 9 cents from the week prior and 18 cents from the nine-year high of $3.23 per gallon on Dec. 12, 2013. Compared to a month ago, the price is 32.7 cents per gallon lower and 3.7 cents per gallon lower than it was a year ago.

The cost of gasoline in the city varies from $2.64 to $4.69 per gallon, a difference of $2.05 per gallon, as of December 11th. The least expensive station has the lowest price, while the most expensive will cost you the most.

