CMS to Change Some Bus Schedules Next School Year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is introducing a new system called ‘express stops’ that could make life a lot easier for some students.
Many students currently have to wake up before 5 a.m. just to make it to their school bus. They then spend almost two hours on the bus. With the express stops system, students may be able to sleep in a bit later and spend less time on the bus getting to school.
“The express stop model is essentially point-A to point-B travel, so we’ll have an express stop site identified for these schools, and folks will bring those students to those express stops, bus picks up those students and travels directly to the school they’re assigned to,” said Adam Johnson, the executive director for CMS Transportation to WBTV.
The following high school magnet programs will be impacted:
- Harding IB & Berry Technical Academy
- East Mecklenburg High School
- Hawthorne & Military Global Leadership
- North Mecklenburg High School
- Northwest School of Arts
- Secondary Montessori @ JT Williams
- South Mecklenburg High School
- UNCC
- EE Waddell
- PACE – district-wide program
- CPCC – Central Campus