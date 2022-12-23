HomeSoccer

Charlotte FC Releases 2023 Schedule

Columbus Crew v Charlotte FC

Source: Steve Limentani/ISI Photos / Getty

Charlotte FC is gearing up for the upcoming 2023 season and has released its full schedule.

The season will kick off on February 25th as the team takes on the New England Revolution at home. The game is set to start at 7:30 pm, making it the perfect opportunity for local soccer fans to come out and show their support.

If you’re looking to get your hands on single-match tickets for the season, you’ll be able to purchase them in January during the presale.

For the complete schedule, tickets, and more, visit  CharlotteFootballClub.com.

We can’t wait to see what this season has in store!

