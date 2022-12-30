HomeTravel

Southwest Passengers Still Waiting for Lost Luggage

Southwest Airlines, LAX, cancelled flights.

Source: Christina House / Getty

Despite Southwest Airlines’ announcement that operations would return to normal on Friday, many people are still without their luggage after numerous flights were canceled over the last week and a half.

This has caused a great deal of inconvenience to travelers at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, as they are still dealing with the repercussions of the cancellations.

“[I] woke up Tuesday morning to a voicemail that said ‘your flight was canceled,’” passenger, Kelvin Walker told WBTV.

If you’re unfortunate enough to have lost your bag while traveling, there are a few things you should be aware of. Airlines like American and Southwest both require that you file a report at the Baggage Service Office within 24 hours (4 hours for Southwest).

Both airlines also offer reimbursement for any items you may need to purchase while you’re without your bag. This could include clothing, toiletries, and other essentials. Remember to keep your receipts as both airlines will reimburse up to $3,800.

Read the full story here.

