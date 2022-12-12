HomeHoliday Guide

Christmas Movies for Your Family Movie Night

One of my favorite things to do during the holidays is having a movie night with the family.

If you’re trying to find a movie for your movie night, here are a few:

    • Miracle on 34th Street (1947): A heartwarming Christmas movie about a department store Santa who may or may not be the real thing.
    • Home Alone (1990): A hilarious Christmas movie about a young boy who must protect his home from two bumbling burglars.
    • A Christmas Story (1983): A classic Christmas movie that follows the misadventures of a young boy who only wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.
    • Elf (2003): A funny Christmas movie about a human who was adopted by Santa and raised as an elf

    • The Polar Express (2004): A magical Christmas movie about a young boy who takes a train ride to the North Pole.
    • The Grinch (2000): A fun Christmas movie about a grumpy green creature who is determined to ruin Christmas for the Whos.
    • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966): A classic cartoon Christmas movie about a grumpy creature determined to steal Christmas.

Happy Holidays!

