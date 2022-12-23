FIFA Investigating Salt Bae For His Tasteless Groupie Behavior At The World Cup Final

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

FIFA is now looking into Salt Bae and his tasteless groupie behavior following Sunday’s thrilling World Cup Final.

Reuters reports FIFA is investigating how individuals gained “undue access” to the pitch immediately following Argentina’s defeat of France in the 2023 World Cup Final.

The announcement of the investigation comes after Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae, posted photos and videos of himself looking like a real groupie.

Salt Bae, who owns a chain of steak restaurants where he sometimes shows up and sprinkles salt on expensive steaks, “celebrated” with Argentina’s players in the IG posts.

What caused FIFA and social media’s immediate ire was his trying to get Lionel Messi’s attention by grabbing his arm and him holding the World Cup trophy.

According to FIFA’s website, that is a no-no and only a “very select group of people,” which includes players, former winners, and heads of state.

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on 18 December,” world soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

“The appropriate internal action will be taken,” the statement reads.

Basically, Salt Bae will be watching the next World Cup tournament from home.

The US Open Has Already Taken Action

While FIFA is currently trying to figure out what it will do, the US Open is ensuring the same thing will not happen on their watch.

They announced that Salt Bae will not be allowed the upcoming US Open tournament in a tweet, “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final.”

Chicago Fire FC let off a hearty LOL on Twitter in response to the US Open’s announcement.

Welp.

Nobody should feel bad for Salt Bae at all. We hope those selfies were worth it.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

