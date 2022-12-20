The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 15, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, it was announced that actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. This week (December 20), another award recipient was revealed.

37 year-old Janelle Monáe is set to receive the SeeHer Award next month. The award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Monáe will become the seventh woman to obtain the honor. Previous recipients include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya and last year’s winner, Halle Berry.

The eight-time Grammy nominee is part of an all-star caliber ensemble cast for the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Before that, she was recently seen in the films Antebellum and Harriet along with Prime Video’s series Homecoming.

Coming in the lead for the most nominations at this year’s show on the film side is A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, with a whopping 14. Universal’s The Fablemans and Paramount’s Babylon follow. On the TV side of things, Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary has six nominations with AMC’s Better Call Saul right behind with five.

As stated above, the Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler will take on hosting responsibilities for the night, as the show will air on the CW live on the East Coast and tape-delayed on the West Coast.

Congrats to Janelle and all of the other nominees! Tune in to see who brings home the wins!

Janelle Monáe To Receive The SeeHer Award At The 2023 Critics Choice Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com