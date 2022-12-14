Dancer, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dead At 40

We are sad to report that Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a well-known dancer and longtime DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show, has died by suicide at the age of 40.
TMZ reported, law enforcement officials say that Boss’ wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday, December 13 in a frantic state. She told police that Boss left without his car, which was unlike him. A short time later, LAPD received a call related to a shooting at a local hotel. Officers arrived and found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Boss first gained notoriety as a contestant on season 4 of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” where his impressively versatile skills helped him get all the way to the final two.
Boss joined The Ellen Show as a guest DJ in 2014, and his presence and vibrant personality were a huge hit for viewers. He remained with the show until its cancellation earlier this year.
Boss is survived by his wife Allison and three children.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
