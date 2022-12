Dancer, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dead At 40

We are sad to report that Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a well-known dancer and longtime DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show, has died by suicide at the age of 40.

TMZ reported, law enforcement officials say that Boss’ wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday, December 13 in a frantic state. She told police that Boss left without his car, which was unlike him. A short time later, LAPD received a call related to a shooting at a local hotel. Officers arrived and found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Allison Holker, confirmed his death via a statement to His wife, fellow dancer, confirmed his death via a statement to PEOPLE “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss first gained notoriety as a contestant on season 4 of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” where his impressively versatile skills helped him get all the way to the final two.

Boss joined The Ellen Show as a guest DJ in 2014, and his presence and vibrant personality were a huge hit for viewers. He remained with the show until its cancellation earlier this year.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison and three children.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

