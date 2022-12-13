New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte

It’s official!
R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on April 23.
Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 am, with a presale on Thursday with the promo code BPC.
Visit gsquaredevents.com for more details on the tour.
TOUR DATES
March 9: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC
March 10: Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
March 11: Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, AL
March 12: FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN
March 16: Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
March 17: Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA
March 18: Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ
March 19: Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
March 23: United Center – Chicago, IL
March 24: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN
March 25: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
March 26: Heritage Bank Arena – Cincinnati, OH
March 30: State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
March 31: Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
April 1: Toyota Center – Houston, TX
April 2: Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
April 6: Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA
April 7: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
April 8: Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
April 9: Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
April 13: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH
April 14: KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY|
April 15: Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
April 16: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
April 20: UBS Arena – Long Island, NY
April 22: CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
April 23: Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC
April 28: FTX Arena – Miami, FL
April 29: Vystar Arena – Jacksonville, FL
April 30: Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL
