Herschel Walker’s Son Calls It Karma That Warnock Won The Senate Runoff

Christian Walker didn’t hold back after his father’s loss in Georgia’s senate runoff last night.

In what ended up being a super-tight race, Sen. Raphael Warnock beat his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The runoff election victory was Warnock’s second in as many years and paves the way for him to serve a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

Warnock’s win also gives the Democrats a 51-49 edge in the Senate.

After Warnock’s victory, Herschel Walker’s son Christian took to Twitter to blast his dad, placing Herschel’s loss solely in his father’s lap.

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family, tweeted Christian. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.”

He then pointed some blame at his father’s constituents and followers.

“Don’t compare Warnock running over his wife’s foot to my father holding guns and knives to my mother’s throat, threatening to kill his therapist, her, and one of his adultresses in a therapy session, and telling my mom and I he was going to beat our asses, Christian wrote in another tweet. “Get off my page.”

The Walker father and son relationship has been rocky, to say the least, but it looks like Christian is completely fed up.

At one point he did support his father’s campaign for senator. In 2021, Christian took to the campaign trail to help his dad win over Gen-Z voters. He regularly attacked Joe Biden and liberal ideas. One of his favorite targets was the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The whole world shut down because of the coronavirus and then we had terrorist attacks across our country by ghetto BLM. That’s when I hopped into politics,” Christian told New York Magazine.

But all of that changed when the Daily Beast ran an article claiming Herschel once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, an allegation he vehemently denied.

Christian took to Twitter to blast his dad for lying and making a “mockery” of his family.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian tweeted. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

Even if you don’t agree with Christian Walker’s political views, it’s hard not to understand where he is coming from as a son of a man who clearly turned his back on him and his mother. Christian was tired of Herschel pretending to be a dad and lying about his mother. That is enough to make any child turn on their father. Anyway, we hope Christian can find some closure.

