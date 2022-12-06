105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Speaking with burgeoning Nigerian music sensation Oxlade feels like talking with an artist that’s well into a decade of their career. The Lagos native however has only been making music professionally for the past four years, and didn’t see the viral success that catapulted him into the social stratosphere until 2020.

Now, all bets are off when it comes to what he’ll do next. Thankfully we got to chop it up with Oxlade exclusively so that you all can hear it here first.

The “Away” singer’s meteoric rise will come full circle on his upcoming debut album, Oxlade From Africa, which he confirmed to us will be arriving at the top of 2023. Until then, he’s busy on the promo run for a handful of viral singles currently circulating on social media, including a new collab with fellow Nigerian singer Mayorkun titled “Bad Boy” and other songs that have amassed him over 100 million streams and counting.

In the interview below, you’ll hear Oxlade discuss many aspects of his early career, what he’s got going on now and what you can expect from his debut LP. From getting his initial inspiration via albums by Drake, Lauryn Hill, Michael Jackson, Kronix and Wande Coal — Oxlade calls the latter’s Mushin 2 Mo’ Hits album a “legend in Nigeria” — to explaining why he’d love to get 2Pac on a hook, let’s just say our talk with this guy was a pleasure beyond the telling of it.

Watch our exclusive interview with Oxlade below, and make sure to check for his debut album on Epic Records in the first quarter of 2023. Also, hit us up on social media to let us know which songs you’re spinning by the rising Nigerian hitmaker:

Exclusive: Oxlade Talks Viral Success, Staying Consistent And Prepping Debut Album was originally published on blackamericaweb.com