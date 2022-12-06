Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Future Enrollment has begun!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Char-Meck Schools has kicked off Future enrollment Monday! It’s the time for parents and students to decide the next step for their child’s future. I talked with a few representatives from CMS, here’s what we learned about the process of enrollment.

Char-Meck Schools has valuable options for kids to choose from. In fact, as a child IB SCHOOLS were my niche when it came to creativity in music, business and tech. Wether your child is strong academically or the world’s next leader, it starts today by securing the school of choice that fits there needs. Knowing your child’s next step in Education is important!

