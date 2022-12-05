Amanda Seales Show ‘The Best Date Ever’ | EPISODE 19

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda discusses the latest Blackurate News including the Jerry Jones photo scandal and the reaction from Lebron James on how the media is covering it. The Ways and Means Committee in the House finally has Donald Trump’s tax returns also working from him and has taken the professionalism of a work environment. In her Big Up, Let Down she discusses the TJ Holmes and Amy Robach affair. Amanda and Nailz share their best dates ever.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(03:55) Blackurate News: Lebron James ‘Disappointed’ By Lack Of Questions About 1957 Jerry Jones Photo, Says Media Were ‘Quick To Ask’ About Kyrie Irving.

(09:38) Amanda Seales Talks About A Viral Moment That Happened At Her Chicago Show And How She Ended Up On The Shade Room.

(18:42) Blackurate News: Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Are Now In The Hands Of The House Ways And Means Committee. After A Long Legal Battles, The House Ways And Means Committee Has 6 Years Of Donald Trump’s Tax Returns.

(29:03) Work From Home For Some Has Taken Away The Professionalism Of A Work Environment. Remote Work Led To Bad Habits. A Woman Tweeted About It And It Went Viral.

(34:44) Big Up: Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Committee Will Recommend Handing Out $223,200 Per Person To All Descendants Of Slaves In California. Let Down – Tj Holmes Amy Robach Married “Good Morning America” Co-Anchors T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Left Their Partners After An Alleged Months-Long Affair

(46:31) A Judge Wouldn’t Let A Teen Have Abortion Because She Wasn’t Responsible Enough To Make That Decision Forcing Her To Be A Mother.

(01:02 Public Seals Announcement: Is Ye Really A Man Of God Or Problematic?

