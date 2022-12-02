105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Christmas season is here and it’s time to think outside of the box! Maria More has some ideas to add to your list for this year. In Mind Body Business, she focuses on wellness gifts that will make someone’s life better and easier.

Hear the video below to get inspired and healthy for Christmas and the new year with these suggestions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Maria More’s Best Wellness Gifts For The Christmas Season [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com