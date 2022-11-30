Tina Campbell Talks Creating Balance In Her Career & Creating New Christmas Music

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tina Campbell from the gospel group, Mary Mary joins us today to discuss her new album along with her new Christmas music. It’s that season and he’s the reason, and Campbell decided why not hop on the track and praise him for the holidays.

On top of discussing new music, she shares some of her go-to ways to create balance, how her family spends the holidays, and if she’s coming back to reality TV. Hear all about what’s going on with Tina Campbell in the video below.

