Steve Wilks Could Be on Track to Coach Panthers Full-Time

Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens

Steve Wilks is making a strong case to take over as the Carolina Panthers’ new full-time head coach. He’s doing it his way as well.

Wilks took over as interim head coach on October 10, taking over a club that was 1-4 under Matt Rhule. Since then, the Panthers have gone 3-4, including a 23-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The players’ backing for Wilks is undeniable, but it’s still unclear whether his current body of work will be sufficient to persuade billionaire owner David Tepper to remove the interim tag.

There are still five games left in the season, all of which could decide Wilks’ status, and Tepper hasn’t publicly addressed Wilks’ future.

