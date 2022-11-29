HomeFoodie

It’s Taco Tuesday! Here are Some of the Best Tacos in Charlotte

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Mexican Steak Tacos with beef meat, cilantro, green sauce, jalapenos and onion. Black background. top view

Source: Vladimir Mironov / Getty

It’s Taco Tuesday!

If you’re feeling tacos tonight but don’t want to cook them, here are some of the top-rated places in Charlotte to get tacos:

  1. Cabo Fish Taco

    • 3201 N. Davidson St. (NoDa) or 11611 N. Community House Road (Ballantyne)

  2. Paco’s Tacos & Tequila

    • 6401 Morrison Blvd. #8A (SouthPark)

  3. Taqueria Mexico

    • 7001 South Blvd. (Starmount)

  4. Azteca Family Mexican Restaurant

    • 116 E. Woodlawn Road (Yorkmount/Collingwood)
    • 7340 Smith Corners Blvd. (Northlake)
    • 9709 E. Independence Blvd. (Matthews)
    • 1863 W. Franklin Blvd. (Gastonia)

  5. Sabor Latin Street Grill

  6. Anita’s Mexican Grill

    • 2904 Yorkmont Road

  7. Three Amigos

    1. 2917 A Central Ave. (Plaza Midwood)

  8. 1900 Mexican Grill

    • 5110 Park Road (SouthPark)
    • 1523 Elizabeth Ave. (Midtown)

  9. Taqueria Rosita

    • 243-285 E. Woodlawn Road

  10. RuRu’s Tacos + Tequila

    • 715 Providence Road (Eastover)

Enjoy your Taco Tuesday!

tacos

    • Close