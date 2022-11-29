105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B opened up about the grieving process in her home with her husband Offset on Twitter.

She shared in a Twitter voice note that she sees people starting to make light of the late Takeoff’s death “trying to be funny to get clout” but expressed how hard it’s been for their family.

“We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi said. “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf—kers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

“Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks,” the rapper explained.

Since his cousin’s passing, Offset has begun to share many memories of them together via his social media. He’s shared messages about his late cousin and how much he misses him.

“I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time,” Offset wrote. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Cardi B Says She Feels Hopeless Trying To Make Offset Happy After Takeoff’s Death was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com