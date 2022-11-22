How To Handle Your Emotions During The Holiday Season [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

With the holidays right around the corner, triggers may be ahead as well. When handling triggers during the holidays, it’s important to acknowledge them and get ahead of them before the time comes.

Dr. Collier shares ways to handle your emotions during the holiday season and tips to gather yourself before it’s time to meet with family and friends.

