‘Observably Stupid’: Herschel Walker Ridiculed For Vampire Speech Days After Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Joke

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Herschel Walker knows about, there’s a good chance it’s not politics.

The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia certainly has a gift to — not of — gab, but the [in]ability for him to effectively articulate his political vision and position on policy is impossible to ignore when he speaks at his campaign rallies.

That truth was again on stunning display on Wednesday in the city of McDonough in suburban Atlanta, where Walker delivered a speech that covered topics like vampires and werewolves that are of little or no importance to voters — especially in the weeks ahead of his consequential runoff election against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Earlier in the speech, he was talking about Martians.

The nearly incomprehensible diatribe based on his alleged recent experience watching the Fright Night movie at home was the victim of unfortunate timing since it came just days after comedian Dave Chappelle called him “observably stupid” during a funny opening monologue while hosting SNL this past weekend.

For all intents and purposes, Walker’s speech was likely supposed to be a metaphor for life and faith.

However, in practice, the gaffe-filled gibberish turned out to be nothing more than another in a long line of opportunities for critics to point out Walker’s glaring shortcomings of verbal proportions.

For instance, Walker decided that people attending a political rally for a close U.S. Senate race should hear about how “cool” he thinks vampires and werewolves are:

I was here watching a stupid movie late at night hoping it’s gonna get better it don’t get better but you keep watching anyway. Cause the other night, the other night I was watching this movie — I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Freak Night or some type of night but it was about vampires. I don’t know if you know but vampires are some cool people are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire did you know that? I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore, I wanna be a werewolf.

Again, those words were uttered by a smiling Walker with a U.S. Senate seat on the line.

There was no mention of the economy, immigration or any other key issues voters have identified as being important.

Instead, he spent time talking about the werewolves in a movie that *checks notes* actually never featured a single werewolf, as SB Nation pointed out.

To call it an embarrassment would be an understatement only if Walker realized the joke is usually on himself.

It’s part of the reason why Chappelle said on Saturday night that he was hesitant to publicly criticize Walker because they’re both Black men.

“But I have to admit, he’s, um, observably stupid, Chappelle told a howling live studio audience. “And even when he’s not talking his mouth be open a little bit. Like… he’s the kind of guy who looks like he thinks before he makes a move on Tic-Tac-Toe.”

Depending on who you ask, other parts of Chappelle’s standup routine may have bordered on controversial, but Walker’s speech on Wednesday seemed to lend more credence to the notion that the candidate is “observably stupid.”

SEE ALSO:

How Trump’s 2024 Announcement Affects Georgia Runoff Chances For Herschel Walker And Warnock

Republicans Who Mocked Biden’s Gaffes Are Cheering Herschel Walker’s Boners

The post ‘Observably Stupid’: Herschel Walker Ridiculed For Vampire Speech Days After Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Joke appeared first on NewsOne.

‘Observably Stupid’: Herschel Walker Ridiculed For Vampire Speech Days After Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Joke was originally published on newsone.com