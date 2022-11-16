Hot Spot: Beyonce’ Makes History With Grammy Nominations + Offset Breaks Silence On Takeoff’s Death

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammy nominations were released yesterday and Beyonce’ is making history! She leads with nine nominations for her Renaissance album. She also made history by being nominated for 88 Grammys making her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Also, Offset has broken his social media silence and posted a letter to his cousin Takeoff. He said that his death has left him shattered and the pain is unbearable.

