105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams accidentally showed her wedding dress to over 2,000 people on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The ex “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is set to marry fiancé Simon Guobadia soon and made one of the biggest mistakes. She went live on social media with her sist Lauren to show her latest collection with Amazon when she accidentally showed her entire dress.

“My wedding dress,” she yelled before moving her phone away from the red gown in the background.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

The red dress with feathers and gold embellishments showed for quite a bit before the reality star realized it was in the background. Based on Porsha’s recent posts, we can expect her to have an extravagant wedding while also paying homage to Simon’s Nigerian culture.

There’s no official date that the public is aware of but it’s suspected the two are getting married this fall, and are having multiple weddings across the world.

READ MORE:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Porsha Williams Accidentally Shows Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com