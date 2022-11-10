105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Yeezy team members are vocalizing what it was like working for Kanye West, and they say it was like a cult. The people coming forward says that at any time their jobs were at risk and one was even fired for wanting to listen to Drake.

In other news, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber will be performing at Takeoff’s funeral and Snoop Dogg is working on a biopic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com” id=”2963579″ overlay=”true”]

Ex-Yeezy Team Members Say They Lived In Cult Like Conditions & Fired For Wanting To Hear Drake was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com