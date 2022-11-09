105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Not Erica Mena and Safaree’s child support case causing a fight on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Erica Mena went viral for being happy that she’s finally divorced from Safaree Samuels but was pissed at her child support case. We have the clip of Erica’s reaction to getting $4,305 a month for her two children and hear why Special K and Brat go head to head.

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat & Special K FIGHT Over Erica Mena & Safaree’s Child Support Case [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com