The Color Purple is a cultural classic, and Chaka Khan shared that she turned down the role of Celie! Can you imagine her as Celie instead of Whoopi Goldberg?! The singer says that she was scared to do movies, which in turn made her turn the opportunity down.

Gary shares details on this story, what happened with Safaree getting robbed, and Kyrie Irving’s situation.

Gary’s Tea: Chaka Khan Turned Down The Role of Celie In ‘The Color Purple’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com