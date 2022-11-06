New York Times List Of Black Senator Candidates Excludes Two From Louisiana

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The New York Times claimed to capture the diversity of candida running for congress but failed. An article highlighting the diversity of candidates in midterm elections seemingly overlooked two Black candidates running for U.S. Senate from Louisiana, Gary Chambers and Syrita Steib.

In a little note at the bottom of the article, the New York Times claims it didn’t include Louisiana candidates because the primary isn’t held until election day. Chambers and Steib could have easily been noted in the section of Black senate candidates with an asterisk.

Chambers took the perceived slight as a chance to remind folks he’s very much running for the U.S. Senate.

“Last I checked since 8.5.85 I’ve been Black,” Chambers tweeted. “I’m the lead polling Democrat in the 2nd Blackest state in America. This is why we make our own noise. @nytimes in case you didn’t know, I’m Black and running for the U.S. Senate #Moreofus.”

The phrase candidate, not nominee, is used throughout the article, making the rationale for excluding Chambers and Steib even less reasonable. If the article is about the diversity of nominees in the midterm elections, then use that language, not the more general term candidates. The express focus on party nominees is not clearly explained in the title or introduction.

Chambers and Steib are among a pool of candidates hoping to replace Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. Unlike other states, Louisiana uses a “jungle primary” system with all candidates running in a single primary. If someone is able to clear 50%, they win outright. But if no single candidate clears that threshold, the top two candidates will move to a runoff election.

On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters will cast ballots in a nonpartisan primary election, including U.S. Senate. Kennedy. Running for a second term, the Republican incumbent faces several candidates itching to replace him.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Chambers turned heads when he launched his first campaign ad smoking a blunt. The ad “37 Seconds” referenced the frequency of marijuana-related arrests in the U.S.

He has continued to produce provocative ads and reach voters on the ground and across digital platforms, foregoing T.V. ads. For her part, Steib has been working the circuit to make her case for the Senate. She is the founder and executive director of Operation Restoration, an organization that works with formerly incarcerated Black women and girls.

