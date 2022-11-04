Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Are Interested In Buying The Washington Commanders

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z’s NFL ties are getting stronger and stronger.

Not only is he already behind Roc Nation’s sports agency, but now he’s set his sights on becoming an owner of the Washington Commanders. But the billionaire isn’t going in by himself– he’ll be getting some help from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as both team up to make a joint bid at ownership.

AfroTech previously reported that Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder are open to selling the team –or taking on a minority owner- and have even hired Bank of America to get the process going.

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions,” the press release read. “The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

According to CNN, a source with insider knowledge confirmed that Bezos is interested in the team, but when the Commanders were asked about the Amazon founder, they diplomatically said, “we are not commenting on who has or has not expressed interest.”

Roc Nation hasn’t officially commented on the matter either, but this isn’t Hov’s first time owning a sports team. For 10 years, from 2003-2013, he was a part owner of the Brooklyn Nets. He reportedly paid $1 million to be a minority owner and played a huge role in the team’s relocation from New Jersey to his native Brooklyn, New York.

He’d eventually sell his portion for a reported $1.5 million when he wanted to venture into the sports agency industry to halt any conflicts of interest. However, it’s unclear if he has to relinquish his ties to Roc Nation Sports if he does become an owner of the Commanders, which, according to Forbes, is reportedly worth $5.6 billion.

