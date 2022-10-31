Supreme Court Leans to End Affirmative Action in College Admissions

Conservative Supreme Court justices hinted on Monday that they are willing to end the consideration of race in college admissions. They considered lawsuits challenging affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University.
The conservative majority of the court questioned the legal justification for permitting the practice and asked how colleges might implement new “race-neutral” admissions rules to enhance racial diversity. However, other justices made it clear that they would be open to allowing applicants to make some mention of their race in essays that discussed their experiences, such as how they overcame discrimination.
The minority of liberal justices maintained the use of race in admissions, emphasizing the value of campus diversity and the difficulties of achieving it without considering race.
In challenges launched by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, led by conservative activist Ed Blum, the Supreme Court heard back-to-back oral arguments in the UNC and Harvard cases. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.
A decision is due by the end of June.