Goodwill Reportedly Will No Longer Accept Kanye West Products

Another business is no longer accepting Kanye West because of the anti-Semitic comments he’s made over the past couple of weeks.

Recently, Goodwill released a statement that they are removing all Yeezy items and will no longer accept any of his products.

“As we strive to maintain the most up to date product information on Elevated Brands available to sell, the memo stated, “We are sensitive to current events and take action when designers and brands do not align with our Mission and RISE values.”

The memo went on to say: “We are currently removing the sale of Adidas Yeezy brand products from all channels, Retail Stores, Boutiques, eCommerce and Outlets, as well as from out Elevated Brands tool.”

The company will no longer be accepting his Yeezy products and will remove his products from their shelves and will be placed them in trash bags.

