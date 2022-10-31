HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Gas Prices Drop by 10 Cents in Past Week

Source: STEFANI REYNOLDS / Getty

The cost of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte has decreased by 10 cents over the previous week, coming in at $3.41 as of Monday, according to GasBuddy officials.

Compared to the previous nine-year high of $3.24 per gallon on October 31, 2013, the price is 17 cents higher.

According to GasBuddy researchers, gas prices in Charlotte are 23.5 cents per gallon higher than they were a year ago and are up 4.3 cents per gallon from one month ago. As of October 30, the cheapest station in the city is $3 per gallon, while the most costly is $4.69 per gallon, a $1.69 per gallon difference.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

charlotte , gas , gas prices

