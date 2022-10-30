HomeCharlotte

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools.

Happy Halloween!

That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night.

Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you covered.

Most holiday events were held over the weekend however there are still a few activities happening at shopping centers, churches, and more, that include trick or treat or trunk or treat.

When Does Treat-Or-Treat Start?

4 PM to 6 PM

Many neighborhoods in Charlotte hold trick-or-treating before dusk and end just before dark. Also looks like we can expect a small chance of rain. Check the weather before you head out.

Halloween Safety Tips

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department offers safety tips as little ghouls and goblins prepare to roam from home to home:

  • Wear something reflective
  • Stay on the sidewalk and cross the street carefully
  • Only go to the house with porch lights on
  • Have kids carry some sort of identifying info (God forbid they get lost)
  • Open and inspect the candy
  • See something say something– call 911 or 311
  • Secure your pet if you plan to take them out with you
  • Go with an adult and travel in groups

Best Charlotte Neighborhoods to Trick-or-Treat:

  • Plaza Midwood – East Charlotte (28205)
  • Dilworth – South of Uptown (28203)
  • NoDa – Northeast Charlotte (28206)
  • Highland Creek – Northeast Charlotte (28269)
  • Elizabeth – South Charlotte (28204)
  • Myers Park – South Charlotte (28207, 28209)
  • Cotswold – Southeast Charlotte (28211)

Events happening on Halloween Day:

Candy Crawl in Downtown Concord 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Concord

Creepy Crawly Critterween 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Eastway Recreation Center

Sugaw Creek Trunk n Treat 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Sugaw Creek Recreation Center

Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat and Festival in Kannapolis 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | North Carolina Research Campus

Trick or Treat at Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society & Museum

