Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween!

October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools.

That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night.

Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you covered.

Most holiday events were held over the weekend however there are still a few activities happening at shopping centers, churches, and more, that include trick or treat or trunk or treat.

When Does Treat-Or-Treat Start?

4 PM to 6 PM

Many neighborhoods in Charlotte hold trick-or-treating before dusk and end just before dark. Also looks like we can expect a small chance of rain. Check the weather before you head out.

Halloween Safety Tips

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department offers safety tips as little ghouls and goblins prepare to roam from home to home:

Wear something reflective

Stay on the sidewalk and cross the street carefully

Only go to the house with porch lights on

Have kids carry some sort of identifying info (God forbid they get lost)

Open and inspect the candy

See something say something– call 911 or 311

Secure your pet if you plan to take them out with you

Go with an adult and travel in groups

Best Charlotte Neighborhoods to Trick-or-Treat:

Plaza Midwood – East Charlotte (28205)

East Charlotte (28205) Dilworth – South of Uptown (28203)

South of Uptown (28203) NoDa – Northeast Charlotte (28206)

Northeast Charlotte (28206) Highland Creek – Northeast Charlotte (28269)

Northeast Charlotte (28269) Elizabeth – South Charlotte (28204)

South Charlotte (28204) Myers Park – South Charlotte (28207, 28209)

South Charlotte (28207, 28209) Cotswold – Southeast Charlotte (28211)

Events happening on Halloween Day:

Candy Crawl in Downtown Concord FREE | Downtown Concord 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm || Downtown Concord

Creepy Crawly Critterween 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Eastway Recreation Center

Sugaw Creek Trunk n Treat 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Sugaw Creek Recreation Center

Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat and Festival in Kannapolis 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | North Carolina Research Campus

Trick or Treat at Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum FREE | Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society & Museum 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm || Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society & Museum

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com