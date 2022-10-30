Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween!
October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools.
That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night.
Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you covered.
Most holiday events were held over the weekend however there are still a few activities happening at shopping centers, churches, and more, that include trick or treat or trunk or treat.
When Does Treat-Or-Treat Start?
4 PM to 6 PM
Many neighborhoods in Charlotte hold trick-or-treating before dusk and end just before dark. Also looks like we can expect a small chance of rain. Check the weather before you head out.
Halloween Safety Tips
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department offers safety tips as little ghouls and goblins prepare to roam from home to home:
- Wear something reflective
- Stay on the sidewalk and cross the street carefully
- Only go to the house with porch lights on
- Have kids carry some sort of identifying info (God forbid they get lost)
- Open and inspect the candy
- See something say something– call 911 or 311
- Secure your pet if you plan to take them out with you
- Go with an adult and travel in groups
Best Charlotte Neighborhoods to Trick-or-Treat:
- Plaza Midwood – East Charlotte (28205)
- Dilworth – South of Uptown (28203)
- NoDa – Northeast Charlotte (28206)
- Highland Creek – Northeast Charlotte (28269)
- Elizabeth – South Charlotte (28204)
- Myers Park – South Charlotte (28207, 28209)
- Cotswold – Southeast Charlotte (28211)
Events happening on Halloween Day:
Creepy Crawly Critterween 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Eastway Recreation Center
Sugaw Creek Trunk n Treat 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Sugaw Creek Recreation Center
Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat and Festival in Kannapolis 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | North Carolina Research Campus
