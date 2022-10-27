After going viral earlier this week for smashing a fan’s phone at one of his shows, Steve Lacy is back in the headlines for something much more positive. It was announced this week (October 27) that the singer would be the featured music guest on the November 5th episode of Saturday Night Live.

This marks the first time that the Compton, California artist will appear on the legendary late night comedy sketch show. Lacy is currently on tour in support of his second album Gemini Rights, which was released earlier this year in July. The album featured the single ‘Bad Habits,’ which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Before his solo career blew up, he was known as the lead guitarist for the Grammy Award-nominated R&B band The Internet. He also made a name for himself by writing, producing and his feature collaborations with the likes of artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Solange and Tyler, the Creator.

Lacy will serve as the musical guest while Amy Schumer will host. This will be her third time taking over the reigns of the show. She previously hosted in 2015 with R&B superstar The Weeknd and again in 2018 with Kacey Musgraves. After a six year hiatus from its spot on Comedy Central, her sketch show “Inside Amy Schumer” was just revived for its fifth season on Paramount+ with episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. She is also the creator and star of the 2022 Hulu series “Life & Beth.”

Lacy and Schumer will get their time to shine one week after Jack Harlow will double up as host and musical guest on this weekend’s upcoming October 29 episode. SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels created the show and serves as executive producer. Congrats to Steve and we can’t wait to see him rip the stage.

Steve Lacy Tapped As Saturday Night Live Musical Guest was originally published on globalgrind.com