This Is Not A Drill: Rihanna Confirms New Music Is FINALLY On The Way For “Black Panther” Sequel

Rihanna confirms new music is FINALLY on the way this Friday, Oct. 28th. A week and a half after rumors began to surface about the singer recording new music for the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel, fans can rest assured it’s actually on the way. Check out the announcement inside.

Bad Gal Rih Rih is entering a new era. Despite fans begging the singer and entrepreneur for new music, she has not released anything since “Believe It” in 2020. Now, just weeks after her Super Bowl performance announcement, Rihanna will be included in the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

The confirmation first came when the official “Black Panther” Twitter account posted a 15 second clip which showed the “Wakanda Forever” logo slowly transforming into Rihanna’s signature “R” logo. The video ended with the release date, October 28, 2022. They simply posted alongside the eye emojis.

This morning (Oct. 26) Rihanna confirmed on her personal account with a different clip, which also features her signature R. This time she gave us a title in the caption saying, “lift me up 10.28.22.” No other details were posted and the clip only features a tribal hum from the singer.

Fans have waited this long, so we are capable of patiently waiting for two more days. Fans are definitely excited to see the beautiful singer back in the music business after pursuing other business ventures for so long.

We can’t wait to hear more and it feels like she has even more music on the way ahead of her upcoming 2023 Super Bowl performance.

Get excited!

