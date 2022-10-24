Actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 in Hollywood crash

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan reportedly passed away at the age of 67.

Authorities said the beloved Hollywood star died Monday (Oct 24) morning. He suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed the vehicle he was driving into the side of a building.

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan has been making appearances on both the big and small screen since the 1980s.

During the days of quarantine, he had everyone asking, “Well, sh*t…What are y’all doing?”.. you remember.

Jordan was known for his short stature and unique Southern drawl. He also appeared on popular TV shows like “Will & Grace,” “Hearts Afire,” “The Cool Kids,” “Call me Kat” and “American Horror Story.”

