Houston’s Jimmy Bolt Sees Rap Success After His Family Built A Studio For His Career

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jimmy Bolt is creating his own lane, his own language, and also opportunities for others in his community.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, the artist started taking his craft very seriously after a tragedy that happened in his life, and since then he says he’s a “fiend” for success.

“Jimmy Bolt is the character I created after the death of my father and my best friend and her sister,” the rapper shared about a time in life in March 2016. Since the passing of his father and friends, Bolt has made it his duty to support the legacy his parents started for him.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Growing up around music was normal for Jimmy Bolt, so much so his family launched Yellowland Records in support of his dream. Because he spent so much money toward his craft, his family decided to start Yellowland Record and built a safe studio in the River Oaks neighborhood in Houston that offers not only equipment but internship opportunities for children interested in the entertainment industry. Bolt says he’s always seen his parents give back which naturally inspired him to do the same.

When it comes to music, he’s already seen buzz and gotten cosigns from big names like Lil Baby, Gunna, and more, and also had a collab record with Maxo Kream on the way. His father was a band director and musician which inspired his wide range of artistry from Sade, and Anita Baker, to Travis Scott and Kanye West.

“Jimmy Bolt is all energy and all real vibes” he explains. “My music and my sound are very based off of feeling. So I feel like people can feel what I’m feeling through my music.”

His one-of-a-kind “yockstar” sound inspired his own personalized vocabulary stemming from his favorite color yellow and the rockstar lifestyle.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Check out Jimmy Bolt’s style, inspiration, and his yockstar lifestyle in the video below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Houston’s Jimmy Bolt Sees Rap Success After His Family Built A Studio For His Career was originally published on blackamericaweb.com