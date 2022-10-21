Bryson Tiller Is Outside OUTSIDE! He Talks New Music, Mental Health & His Hidden Talent!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mr. Trap Soul himself, Bryson Tiller came through and chopped it up with DJ Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva. With his new single “Outside” heating up the airways, we’re definitely outside outside!

The big question is where has Bryson Tiller been? He shares with Quick and Diva how these past years have been and what is taking so long for his new music to come out. He explains how all the criticizism from his first album despite it doing so well, sent him in depression. Then being forced to create another album and go on tour while dealing with all of this had him in a terrible space.

As many of us can relate, Quick and Diva also shared their low points in this career and how they made it through. Bryson explains how Gaming has brought so many great days to his life and he’s excited for all the great features on his upcoming album “this album is about me and everything I’m capable of doing”.

Coming out of the pandemic, Bryson’s having a lot of fun in the studio creating this new album! Checkout their full interview below plus find out Bryson’s hidden talent! It may surprise you!

