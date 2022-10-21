HomePanthers

Carolina Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey To 49ers

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL: OCT 16 Panthers at Rams

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, ending his time with the franchise.

According to NFL sources, the Panthers traded all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for three picks in the 2023 NFL draft and one pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

McCaffrey spent the past six seasons with the Panthers after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

McCaffrey began facing health issues after the 2019 season. Due to injury, he missed 23 games in the previous two seasons.

The Panthers’ next game is on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Read the full story here.

carolina panthers , football , nfl , panthers

    • Close