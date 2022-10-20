Charlotte Among Cities Ranked With Fastest-Growing Homicide Rates

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Wallethub lists three cities in North Carolina among its list of cities with the fastest-growing homicide rates, with two of those cities in the Top 15.

As reported by CBS17, homicide rates are up in the country’s most populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities. The ranking is based on three main factors: homicides per capita between July 1 and September 30 of this year; change in homicides for those months between 2021 and 2022; and change in homicides for those months between 2020 and 2022.

Based on those factors, three cities in North Carolina landed on the list.

Charlotte comes in at #15 with a homicides per capita rate of 3.78. Charlotte’s rate has seen steady growth since 2020, and it has one of the five highest spikes from 2020 to 2022.

Raleigh, the state capital with the fastest-growing homicide rate, ranks at #14 on the list. Raleigh’s homicides per capita rate is 3.19. The change in homicides for 2020 and 2021 are both in the top 10 in the nation. It is worth noting that the tragic mass shooting on October 13 in the Hedingham neighborhood was not accounted for in this year’s rankings.

The city of Durham is the lowest-ranked of the three, landing at #26. Durham’s homicides per capita are 3.26, meaning there were as many murders per 100,000 people in the city between July and September this year. Although the rate is lower than 2021’s rate, but it’s slightly higher than the number in 2020.

From a national viewpoint, Kansas City, MO ranked at #1 with the homicides per capita rate of 14.86, followed by Detroit, MI (13.24) and St. Louis, MO (19.69).

You can check out WalletHub for the full list.

