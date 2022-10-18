105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jordan Poole says he’s ready to play ball for the defending champion Golden State Warriors. But he did briefly address the punch heard round the world while appearing in front of media on Tuesday. It’s the first time he’s discussed the altercation with teammate Draymond Green at practice over a week ago that someone recorded and sent to TMZ.

Poole and Green appeared to have words, then Poole then pushed Green. Green responded with what looked like a knockout punch, sending Poole to the floor. Despite how it looked, it would have likely stayed within the team, had the unknown person not sent the video to the media.

Poole says Green has apologized and he wants to move on to the season, which begins Tuesday (Oct. 18). He started the press conference off by talking about the altercation.

“In regards to the Draymond situation, he apologized. He’s a professional and we’re planning on handling ourselves that way. We’re here to play basketball and everybody on our team knows what it takes to win a championship and we’re going to do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter. We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

Green publicly apologized directly after the video surfaced, taking a few days off from the team to regroup.

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with that,” Green said. “Not only embarrassment for myself. As I was the one that committed the action, the embarrassment that comes for me it is what it is, and I have to deal with that.”

Green has not yet been signed to a contract extension and there has been chatter about him going to several competitive teams including the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. However, he will likely utilize his $27.6 M player option for the 2022-2023 season, per NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jordan Poole Finally Addresses Draymond Green Punch: “We’re Here To Win A Championship” was originally published on cassiuslife.com